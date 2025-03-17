In the north of France, a train hit an army vehicle: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Bayel-Sir-Bertul, a regional train collided with a military vehicle transporting soldiers of Operation Sentinelle. Two soldiers were killed, one is in serious condition, and a female passenger of the train was also injured.
In France, a regional train collided with an army vehicle transporting soldiers from Operation Sentinelle, killing two soldiers, one in serious condition, and injuring a train passenger, La Voix du Nord reports, writes UNN.
Details
The horrific accident occurred this Monday morning in Bailleul-Sir-Berthoult, near Arras, in northern France. A regional train carrying about a hundred passengers hit an army vehicle carrying soldiers from Operation Sentinelle at a level crossing.
The vehicle then crashed into the facade of a house and the overhead contact line. "The losses are heavy: two soldiers died, and a third is reportedly in very serious condition. On the train, a 20-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Arras hospital," the newspaper writes.
Large-scale rescue operations are underway at the scene.
Train traffic in both directions has been suspended. Traffic is expected to resume around 15:00 local time.
Supplement
In June 2024, a man died at the same level crossing after being hit by a train.