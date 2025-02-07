32-year-old man dies in Chernivtsi while undergoing preliminary medical examination: Ombudsman responds

In Chernivtsi, a 32-year-old man died while undergoing a military medical commission (MMC). The incident occurred on the morning of February 7, 2025. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

The death of a 32-year-old man during a preliminary medical examination in Chernivtsi. This information was discovered during the monitoring of social media. Also, when looking at the official pages of the Chernivtsi Regional MCC and the JV and Main Department of the National Police in Chernivtsi region, it was found that the incident occurred on the morning of February 7, 2025 - the Ombudsman said.

In order to clarify all the circumstances of the case, the representative of the Ombudsman in Chernivtsi region, Iryna Isopenko, sent letters to the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and JV, the Chernivtsi Zonal Department of the SPP and the Main Department of the National Police in Chernivtsi region.

According to preliminary data, the deceased was wanted for evading mobilization.

He was invited to clarify his military registration information, and he voluntarily came to the military commissariat. However, during the medical examination, his health deteriorated sharply - he fainted.

According to the director general of the regional emergency medical center, doctors arrived at the scene and diagnosed the man as clinically dead.

Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigative authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation. The incident is preliminarily classified as a "natural death".

