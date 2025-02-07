ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47280 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100657 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102740 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113238 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116857 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159660 views

32-year-old man dies in Chernivtsi while undergoing preliminary medical examination: Ombudsman responds

32-year-old man dies in Chernivtsi while undergoing preliminary medical examination: Ombudsman responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33639 views

A 32-year-old man who was wanted for evading mobilization died while undergoing a military medical examination in Chernivtsi. The man voluntarily came to the military enlistment office, where he became ill and resuscitation efforts failed.

In Chernivtsi, a 32-year-old man died while undergoing a military medical commission (MMC). The incident occurred on the morning of February 7, 2025. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

The death of a 32-year-old man during a preliminary medical examination in Chernivtsi. This information was discovered during the monitoring of social media. Also, when looking at the official pages of the Chernivtsi Regional MCC and the JV and Main Department of the National Police in Chernivtsi region, it was found that the incident occurred on the morning of February 7, 2025 

- the Ombudsman said.

In order to clarify all the circumstances of the case, the representative of the Ombudsman in Chernivtsi region, Iryna Isopenko, sent letters to the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and JV, the Chernivtsi Zonal Department of the SPP and the Main Department of the National Police in Chernivtsi region.

According to preliminary data, the deceased was wanted for evading mobilization.

He was invited to clarify his military registration information, and he voluntarily came to the military commissariat. However, during the medical examination, his health deteriorated sharply - he fainted.

According to the director general of the regional emergency medical center, doctors arrived at the scene and diagnosed the man as clinically dead.

Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigative authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation. The incident is preliminarily classified as a "natural death".

Recall

Information about the murder of a young man by employees of the TCC in Krasnopavlivka is being spread on the Internet . Law enforcement officials denied this. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
chernivtsiChernivtsi

