30 scholarships established in Ukraine in memory of fallen defenders: who will be able to receive them

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution establishing academic scholarships in memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The amount of scholarships for cadets, students, and adjuncts of military universities will be up to UAH 10,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

The government supported the establishment of scholarships in memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. From now on, 30 such scholarships will be paid to cadets, students, and adjuncts of military universities that belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense. - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the amount of scholarships for cadets who are pursuing bachelor's or master's degrees will be UAH 4,000 per month, and for students and adjuncts of military universities - UAH 10,000.

Recall

The President instructed to fully fulfill all social obligations of the state and increase support for people, including increasing teachers' salaries and student scholarships, as well as launching a check-up program.