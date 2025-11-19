$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14804 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21901 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17633 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14025 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14799 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15906 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21575 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18590 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16623 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
30 scholarships established in Ukraine in memory of fallen defenders: who will be able to receive them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has established academic scholarships in memory of the defenders who died for Ukraine. The amount of scholarships for cadets, students, and adjuncts of military universities will be up to 10,000 hryvnias.

30 scholarships established in Ukraine in memory of fallen defenders: who will be able to receive them

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution establishing academic scholarships in memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The amount of scholarships for cadets, students, and adjuncts of military universities will be up to UAH 10,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

The government supported the establishment of scholarships in memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. From now on, 30 such scholarships will be paid to cadets, students, and adjuncts of military universities that belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense.

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that the amount of scholarships for cadets who are pursuing bachelor's or master's degrees will be UAH 4,000 per month, and for students and adjuncts of military universities - UAH 10,000.

Recall

The President instructed to fully fulfill all social obligations of the state and increase support for people, including increasing teachers' salaries and student scholarships, as well as launching a check-up program.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal