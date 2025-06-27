30 European countries are concerned about Russia's interference with satellite communications

$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 51612 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 154659 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 173064 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Publications
Exclusives
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 46547 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 61868 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 154660 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 173064 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 153312 views
30 European countries are concerned about Russia's interference with satellite communications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Switzerland and 29 other European countries have called on the International Telecommunication Union to take action against systematic interference originating from the Russian Federation and Crimea. This interference affects European civilian satellite networks and endangers public safety, as well as the safety of air and sea navigation.

30 European countries are concerned about Russia's interference with satellite communications

Switzerland and 29 other European states have expressed concern about Russia's deliberate interference with satellite communications and satellite radio navigation signals. This is reported by  Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

Before a meeting of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Switzerland supported a joint declaration calling on the organization to take action.

Since 2023, the publication states, "systematic and targeted interference" has affected European civilian satellite networks.

Sources of this interference were found in several Russian cities and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. It is noted that the interference endangers public safety, as well as the safety of air and sea navigation.

CERT-UA: Russian hackers have changed tactics, operations are prepared for six months The Russian hacker group APT28 is preparing cyberattacks on Ukraine for about six months, and their targets are changing. This was reported by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA). According to CERT-UA, the APT28 group (also known as Fancy Bear or Pawn Storm) is conducting a reconnaissance of the network infrastructure, studying technologies and internal procedures of organizations for about six months before launching a cyberattack. "The group's targets are also changing. If earlier the attackers were interested in government agencies, now they are increasingly targeting organizations in the energy, critical infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors," the statement said. The attackers are using new malicious programs and methods of attack, such as: * exploitation of vulnerabilities in Microsoft Outlook; * use of PowerShell scripts to download and run malicious code; * use of legitimate services to hide their activity. CERT-UA urges organizations to be especially vigilant and take measures to protect their systems from cyberattacks.05.05.25, 18:12 • 8552 views

In Europe, it is emphasized that the situation significantly worsened in June - interference spread to almost all of Poland and Lithuania, and also affected other states.

Such interference violates ITU rules and undermines trust among its members, the statement says. It also expresses regret that the efforts of several international organizations, including ITU, aimed at establishing a dialogue with Russia, "were ignored or did not lead to any changes."

Relevant complaints have been submitted to the ITU committee. The states that joined the declaration also condemn the fact that no credible response has been received from Russia.

The ITU Council  should recognize the seriousness of this interference and respond to preserve trust and security of telecommunications in various countries, the signatories added.

Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media03.06.25, 18:14 • 3534 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Switzerland
Lithuania
Crimea
Poland
Tesla
