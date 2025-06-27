30 European countries are concerned about Russia's interference with satellite communications

Switzerland and 29 other European states have expressed concern about Russia's deliberate interference with satellite communications and satellite radio navigation signals. This is reported by Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

Before a meeting of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Switzerland supported a joint declaration calling on the organization to take action.

Since 2023, the publication states, "systematic and targeted interference" has affected European civilian satellite networks.

Sources of this interference were found in several Russian cities and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. It is noted that the interference endangers public safety, as well as the safety of air and sea navigation.

In Europe, it is emphasized that the situation significantly worsened in June - interference spread to almost all of Poland and Lithuania, and also affected other states.

Such interference violates ITU rules and undermines trust among its members, the statement says. It also expresses regret that the efforts of several international organizations, including ITU, aimed at establishing a dialogue with Russia, "were ignored or did not lead to any changes."

Relevant complaints have been submitted to the ITU committee. The states that joined the declaration also condemn the fact that no credible response has been received from Russia.

The ITU Council should recognize the seriousness of this interference and respond to preserve trust and security of telecommunications in various countries, the signatories added.

