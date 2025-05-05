$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15854 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 74841 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124623 views

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 131980 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159655 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181172 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218895 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111016 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104538 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103565 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30761 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124623 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 131980 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218895 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101136 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53002 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56220 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64348 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31577 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49032 views
CERT-UA: Russian hackers have changed tactics, operations are prepared for six months The Russian hacker group APT28 is preparing cyberattacks on Ukraine for about six months, and their targets are changing. This was reported by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA). According to CERT-UA, the APT28 group (also known as Fancy Bear or Pawn Storm) is conducting a reconnaissance of the network infrastructure, studying technologies and internal procedures of organizations for about six months before launching a cyberattack. "The group's targets are also changing. If earlier the attackers were interested in government agencies, now they are increasingly targeting organizations in the energy, critical infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors," the statement said. The attackers are using new malicious programs and methods of attack, such as: * exploitation of vulnerabilities in Microsoft Outlook; * use of PowerShell scripts to download and run malicious code; * use of legitimate services to hide their activity. CERT-UA urges organizations to be especially vigilant and take measures to protect their systems from cyberattacks.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4112 views

Russian hackers have changed their tactics, preparing cyberattacks on Ukraine's energy sector for 6-8 months. They are using supply chain attacks and knowledge of the internal architecture of energy systems.

CERT-UA: Russian hackers have changed tactics, operations are prepared for six months The Russian hacker group APT28 is preparing cyberattacks on Ukraine for about six months, and their targets are changing. This was reported by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA). According to CERT-UA, the APT28 group (also known as Fancy Bear or Pawn Storm) is conducting a reconnaissance of the network infrastructure, studying technologies and internal procedures of organizations for about six months before launching a cyberattack. "The group's targets are also changing. If earlier the attackers were interested in government agencies, now they are increasingly targeting organizations in the energy, critical infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors," the statement said. The attackers are using new malicious programs and methods of attack, such as: * exploitation of vulnerabilities in Microsoft Outlook; * use of PowerShell scripts to download and run malicious code; * use of legitimate services to hide their activity. CERT-UA urges organizations to be especially vigilant and take measures to protect their systems from cyberattacks.

The CERT-UA team has prepared a report stating that the energy sector remains a priority target for Russian hackers who are changing their tactics in favor of long-term operations. The State Special Communications Service has published an analysis of hacker attacks for the second half of 2024, reports UNN.

Critical infrastructure objects of Ukraine (CIO), including energy sector objects, are constantly facing new challenges in cyberspace

- the statement reads.

Details

Experts highlight several trends:

  • Attackers use supply chain attacks as the main vector of penetration. First of all, they pay attention to the compromise of suppliers of specialized software used in CIOs, as such companies often do not have a sufficient level of cybersecurity, and their hacking opens up new opportunities for hackers to further expand access to critical systems; 
    • Attacks on the energy sector have transformed into more complex and longer operations, the implementation of which can take 6–8 months. They require attackers to use new approaches to hidden penetration, access retention, and exploitation of weaknesses in related systems;
      • Russian APT groups continue to operate, using knowledge of the internal architecture of Ukrainian energy systems that have been attacked before. The enemy is trying to regain access to historically compromised infrastructure segments, constantly looking for new entry points. These points will always exist due to the dynamism and complexity of the infrastructure, which makes the situation particularly dangerous. 

        Experts note that thanks to enhanced cooperation with international partners, expansion of the monitoring sensor network, and improvement of early threat detection mechanisms, a significant part of the enemy's operations last year were identified and neutralized before their full implementation. At the same time, further deployment of additional sensors and analytical systems at critical infrastructure facilities is necessary to ensure more effective detection of attacks.

        CERT-UA detected a new wave of attacks on defense enterprises and the Defense Forces of Ukraine - State Special Communications Service18.03.25, 14:53 • 14340 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        WarTechnologies
        Ukraine
