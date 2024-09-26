26-year-old Sumy resident defrauded 41 people of UAH 235 thousand

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 63192 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137444 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181873 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172464 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99257 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109512 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111607 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45304 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52428 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172464 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141650 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141712 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146426 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137861 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154759 views
26-year-old Sumy resident defrauded 41 people of UAH 235 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20155 views

The man sold non-existent car tires through an online platform. Among the victims were 10 servicemen, and the scheme operated for 10 months until it was exposed by law enforcement.

A 26-year-old resident of Sumy defrauded 41 people, including 10 military personnel, by selling non-existent goods. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the offender posted ads on an online platform selling car tires at an attractive price, supporting them with high-quality photos. Buyers were offered full payment for the goods or an advance payment. After receiving the money, the man would stop communicating, leaving customers without goods and funds.

During the 10 months of his activity, the accused managed to misappropriate UAH 235 thousand. The criminal scheme was stopped thanks to the cooperation of the Criminal Investigation Department and investigators of the Sumy District Police Department.

Kyiv detains fraudster who defrauded military, their wives and volunteers of more than half a million hryvnias07.08.24, 17:07 • 15513 views

