26-year-old Sumy resident defrauded 41 people of UAH 235 thousand

A 26-year-old resident of Sumy defrauded 41 people, including 10 military personnel, by selling non-existent goods. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the offender posted ads on an online platform selling car tires at an attractive price, supporting them with high-quality photos. Buyers were offered full payment for the goods or an advance payment. After receiving the money, the man would stop communicating, leaving customers without goods and funds.

During the 10 months of his activity, the accused managed to misappropriate UAH 235 thousand. The criminal scheme was stopped thanks to the cooperation of the Criminal Investigation Department and investigators of the Sumy District Police Department.

