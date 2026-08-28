250 battles took place at the front in one day: russia dropped more than 270 aerial bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, August 28, there were 250 combat engagements at the front. The enemy launched 86 airstrikes, during which it dropped 274 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In addition, the invaders used 10,602 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,396 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, 76 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy's artillery shelling hit, in particular, the populated areas of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Bezzalivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Hirky, Iскryскivshchyna, Malushyne, Vyntorivka, Yastrubshchyna, Zhuravka, Potapivka, Chuikivka in Sumy region; and Kamianska and Kovpynka in Chernihiv region. Tovstodubove was hit by an airstrike.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, as well as a gun and a UAV command post.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk fronts, two enemy assault actions were recorded over the past day. The aggressor carried out 45 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi front, Ukrainian units repelled 12 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Hrafске, Rubizhne, Starytsia, Dovhenke, Radkivka, Okhrimivka, Chuhunivka and Zakharivka.

The enemy conducted no offensive actions on the Kupiansk front.

Attempts to break into the Ukrainian defense were repelled on the Lyman front, where the occupiers attacked 11 times toward the populated area of Lyman and in the areas of Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Shyikivka and Cherneshchyna.

On the Sloviansk front, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the area of the populated area of Kryva Luka and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian invaders conducted one offensive action toward Malynivka.

Thirty-five attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka front. The invaders conducted assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar and Dovha Balka.

The enemy carried out 40 attacks on the Pokrovsk front. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Svitле, Vasylivka and Serhiivka, and in the areas of Molodetske, Novopidhორodne, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of Myrne, Rybne and Zlahoda.

On the Hulyaipole front, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders seven times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Verkhnia Tersa and Hulyaipolske.

On the Orikhiv front, our defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Stepnohirsk.

On the Prydniprovske front, the enemy attempted to improve its positions once.

Over the past day, Russian invader casualties amounted to 1,630 personnel. Three tanks, 55 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, eight missiles, 16 ground robotic systems, 1,657 unmanned aerial vehicles, 493 vehicles and two units of special equipment belonging to the enemy were also neutralized.

137 of 164 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight