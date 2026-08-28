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137 of 164 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

Overnight, Russia launched 164 attack drones at Ukraine, of which 137 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces. Hits were recorded at 16 locations.

137 of 164 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 164 drones at Ukraine overnight, 137 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 28 (from 18:00 on August 27), the enemy attacked with 164 Shahed-type attack UAVs (half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo – Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 137 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; about 10 enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

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Julia Shramko

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