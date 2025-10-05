25 brigades of Territorial Defense Forces operate together with all other components of the Defense Forces - Zelenskyy

During the first month of the full-scale war, more than 100,000 Ukrainians joined the territorial defense forces of Ukraine. Currently, 25 brigades of the Territorial Defense Forces operate together with all other components of the Defense and Security Forces. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Only during the first month of this war, more than 100,000 Ukrainians joined the Territorial Defense Forces. Currently, 25 brigades of Ukraine's territorial defense forces operate together with all other components of our Defense and Security Forces. Territorial Defense brigades and battalions fight on the front line, significantly assist in battles in the border areas, and are involved in covering important directions. - Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that 46 soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

"Thousands of soldiers have been awarded other state awards of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for their service and devotion to Ukraine to all soldiers, sergeants, and officers of the Ukrainian territorial defense.

"To all those who truly proved themselves in the defense of our state, our independence, our people and communities," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted that the idea of territorial defense is in a truly national, full-fledged defense of the state from external aggression. And after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, this idea worked to unite Ukrainians.

In addition, on Territorial Defense Day, he awarded state honors to soldiers of the Territorial Defense units.

Supplement

The government has determined the procedure for sending Ukrainian military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard to the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland.