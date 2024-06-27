2.4 million people liable for military service have already updated their data – Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ministry of Defense, 2.4 million Ukrainians liable for military service updated their data, of which 1.8 million used the Reserve+app.
As of today, 2.4 million Ukrainians have updated their data, and more than 1.8 million have done so through the Reserve+app. This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.
As of this morning, 2.4 million those liable for military service have updated their data, among them 1 million 852 thousand have done so in the Reserve+
The Reserve+ app does not have the functionality of sending electronic subpoenas. Until the relevant legislation is adopted , such functionality in Reserve+ will not be developed.