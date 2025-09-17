2,000 dollars for "rescue" from service: a bribery scheme exposed in Mykolaiv region - SBI

In Mykolaiv Oblast, SBI employees, together with the SBU, exposed a law enforcement officer who, for money, organized the "release" of conscripts from territorial recruitment centers. He was detained while receiving a $2,000 bribe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The investigation established that a local entrepreneur approached the official with a request to return his employee, who was detained by RTCK employees after checking documents. The law enforcement officer promised to resolve the issue for money and the very next day picked up the man from the center. He agreed to hand him over to his employer on the Mykolaiv - Kyiv highway, where he was exposed during the so-called exchange.

The suspect was notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing an official (Part 3, Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of up to 8 years of imprisonment. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and removing him from office is being decided.

Currently, according to the SBI, the "released" conscript is undergoing a military medical commission to determine his fitness for service.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern Region.

