2,000 dollars for "rescue" from service: a bribery scheme exposed in Mykolaiv region - SBI

September 16, 04:50 PM • 16137 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 28747 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 20721 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 36016 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 51309 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24947 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41743 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36928 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16762 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37750 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Tags
Authors
Russian attack on Kharkiv: occupiers destroyed building of National University of PharmacyPhotoVideoSeptember 16, 03:24 PM • 6866 views
Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and detailsPhotoVideoSeptember 16, 04:05 PM • 5702 views
Fire in Kyiv region after drone attack: rescuers extinguished the fire for over 10 hoursPhotoSeptember 16, 04:35 PM • 4876 views
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 3780 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhoto08:20 PM • 4682 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 21551 views
2,000 dollars for "rescue" from service: a bribery scheme exposed in Mykolaiv region - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Mykolaiv region, the SBI, together with the SBU, detained a law enforcement officer who, for 2,000 dollars, "released" conscripts from territorial recruitment centers. The suspect has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the issue of choosing a pre-trial measure and suspension from office is being decided.

2,000 dollars for "rescue" from service: a bribery scheme exposed in Mykolaiv region - SBI

In Mykolaiv Oblast, SBI employees, together with the SBU, exposed a law enforcement officer who, for money, organized the "release" of conscripts from territorial recruitment centers. He was detained while receiving a $2,000 bribe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The investigation established that a local entrepreneur approached the official with a request to return his employee, who was detained by RTCK employees after checking documents. The law enforcement officer promised to resolve the issue for money and the very next day picked up the man from the center. He agreed to hand him over to his employer on the Mykolaiv - Kyiv highway, where he was exposed during the so-called exchange.

The suspect was notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing an official (Part 3, Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of up to 8 years of imprisonment. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and removing him from office is being decided.

Currently, according to the SBI, the "released" conscript is undergoing a military medical commission to determine his fitness for service.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern Region.

Ukrainian died while illegally crossing the border: he was found with a bullet wound02.09.25, 20:38 • 6913 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kyiv