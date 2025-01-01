200 Ukrainian aviators in the UK complete basic training before F-16 training
Kyiv • UNN
In the United Kingdom, 200 Ukrainian aviators completed basic training prior to F-16 training. The program included flight, ground and language training under the guidance of the Royal Air Force.
"200 Ukrainian aviators have received basic flight, ground and language training in the UK before training on the F-16," the statement said.
According to the General Staff, the Royal Air Force instructors familiarized the pilots with general aircraft control skills, instrument flight, low-altitude navigation, and maneuvering in complex formations.
