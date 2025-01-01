200 Ukrainian aviators in the UK complete basic training before F-16 training

In the UK, 200 Ukrainian aviators have completed basic training, which included flight, ground and language training before training on F-16 fighter jets, UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

"200 Ukrainian aviators have received basic flight, ground and language training in the UK before training on the F-16," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the Royal Air Force instructors familiarized the pilots with general aircraft control skills, instrument flight, low-altitude navigation, and maneuvering in complex formations.

Recall

The UK government has announced the allocation of £4.5 million to document, investigate and prosecute war crimes committed during the Russian invasion.