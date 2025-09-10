200 battles took place on the front line in one day: which directions are the hottest

Half of the 200 battles on the front line yesterday took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 10, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

As reported, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used seven missiles and dropped 93 guided bombs. In addition, 5777 kamikaze drones were used for destruction and 4838 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 95 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched an air strike on the settlement of Olhivka, Kherson region.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Russian army losses since the beginning of the year reach almost 300,000 people - Syrskyi

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements were recorded yesterday. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs and carried out 222 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and in the direction of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Pazeno.

Over the past day, three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about a thousand occupiers in one day – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and towards Vilne, Rodynske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Olhivka and towards the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Ternove, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.