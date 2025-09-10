The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about a thousand occupiers in one day – General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,091,000 personnel, 11,172 tanks, and 23,262 armored combat vehicles.
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 990 personnel from the enemy's troops. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.09.25 are estimated to be
personnel – about 1,091,000 (+990) people
tanks – 11,172 (+3) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,262 (+1) units
artillery systems – 32,606 (+29) units
MLRS – 1,483 (+1) units
air defense systems – 1,217 (+0) units
aircraft – 422 (+0) units
helicopters – 341 (+0)
UAVs of operational-tactical level – 57,851 (+347)
cruise missiles – 3,691 (+0)
ships / boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 61,290 (+83)
special equipment – 3,964 (+1).
Recall
On the morning of September 10, the enemy carried out a massive missile attack. There was a hit on a civilian industrial facility in Vinnytsia region. Other information is being clarified.