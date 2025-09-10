$41.250.03
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
September 9, 07:32 PM • 32760 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 46437 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 41125 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 26399 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 51605 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 81717 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 63037 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 38244 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 31285 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about a thousand occupiers in one day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,091,000 personnel, 11,172 tanks, and 23,262 armored combat vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about a thousand occupiers in one day – General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 990 personnel from the enemy's troops. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.09.25 are estimated to be

personnel – about 1,091,000 (+990) people

tanks – 11,172 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,262 (+1) units

artillery systems – 32,606 (+29) units

MLRS – 1,483 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,217 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 341 (+0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 57,851 (+347)

cruise missiles – 3,691 (+0)

ships / boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 61,290 (+83)

special equipment – 3,964 (+1).

Recall

On the morning of September 10, the enemy carried out a massive missile attack. There was a hit on a civilian industrial facility in Vinnytsia region. Other information is being clarified.

Lilia Podolyak

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine