Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

20 people died in a bus accident in India: people were trapped in a fire due to jammed doors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

In India, at least 20 people died after a private bus of Kaveri Travels caught fire after colliding with a bicycle. The fire spread rapidly, trapping passengers inside, and flammable materials in the bus caused numerous deaths.

20 people died in a bus accident in India: people were trapped in a fire due to jammed doors

At least 20 people died on Friday after a bus caught fire in India, UNN reports with reference to the Times of India.

Details

Reportedly, a private bus of Kaveri Travels caught fire after colliding with a bicycle on a highway in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

"The fire broke out in a matter of minutes, trapping passengers inside, and many burned alive," the publication writes.

A medical representative noted that the bus doors jammed after the fire, preventing passengers from escaping.

Survivors escaped through the windows. 12 passengers managed to escape through the windows, many suffered burns, while others were trapped due to the rapid spread of the flames.

Preliminary investigation showed that the bus collided with a bicycle and caught fire, which eventually led to the bus exploding. The private bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Bangalore with more than 40 passengers on board.

Deputy Inspector General Koya Praveen said that although the collision with the bicycle caused the fire, flammable materials inside the bus caused numerous deaths. He added that the fuel tank remained intact, and the bus did not have sufficient safety measures to prevent or minimize the effects of fires.

Bus crashes into Himalayan gorge in northern India: at least 36 dead04.11.24, 16:53 • 17778 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
India