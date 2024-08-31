2-year-old child injured in an accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv region, an Audi car collided with a motorcycle Yawa, which was being driven by a 2-year-old child. As a result of the accident, the child suffered a bruised hip, and the motorcycle driver was hospitalized with injuries.
On August 30, a car collided with a motorcycle on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Mytnytsia, Kyiv region, injuring a 2-year-old child. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
The accident reportedly occurred around 18:30 on the M05 highway, Kyiv-Odesa.
A 58-year-old driver of an Audi collided with a motorcycle Java driven by a 28-year-old man with a 2-year-old passenger.
As a result of the accident, the child sustained bodily injuries in the form of a closed bruise of the thigh, the motorcycle driver was hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees
