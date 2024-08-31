2-year-old child injured in an accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway

On August 30, a car collided with a motorcycle on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Mytnytsia, Kyiv region, injuring a 2-year-old child. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The accident reportedly occurred around 18:30 on the M05 highway, Kyiv-Odesa.

A 58-year-old driver of an Audi collided with a motorcycle Java driven by a 28-year-old man with a 2-year-old passenger.

As a result of the accident, the child sustained bodily injuries in the form of a closed bruise of the thigh, the motorcycle driver was hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees - law enforcement officials said.

