196 battles were recorded on the front line last day: the hottest was in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, May 9, 196 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 65 enemy offensive actions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08.00 on 10.05.2025, 196 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 34 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 69 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,100 shellings, 35 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,174 kamikaze drones for destruction - the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Doroshivka, Manukhivka, Nova Sloboda settlements of Sumy region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one control point of unmanned aerial vehicles, three artillery systems and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk six times.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to advance near Lipove, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and in the direction of Grekivka, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our units near Bilogorivka, Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Gora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbinivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Oleksandropol, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Lisivka, Novosergiivka and in the direction of Muravka, Zori, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Novomykolaivka and Troitsky.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Bagatyr, Kostyantynopol, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Privilne and in the direction of Novopol, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Shcherbaky.

Over the past day, in the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders six times.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes using 21 guided bombs, and also carried out 316 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launchers. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, from May 9 to 10, Russian invaders lost more than 1,300 soldiers, 4 tanks and a number of units of military equipment on the front.

