196 battles were recorded on the front line last day: the hottest was in the Pokrovsk direction

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 5840 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 23781 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48844 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 41170 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 60637 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 68842 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62071 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65434 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69359 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 122149 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Publications
Exclusives
"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

May 10, 12:44 AM • 14579 views

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

May 10, 01:24 AM • 9012 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM • 13617 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

02:36 AM • 6544 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

03:38 AM • 12162 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 3796 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 122149 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 136259 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 119918 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 181627 views
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48844 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 39486 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 46798 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 55623 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 34814 views
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

196 battles were recorded on the front line last day: the hottest was in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

On May 9, 196 combat clashes took place on the front, 65 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians carried out 34 air strikes and carried out more than 4,100 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces.

196 battles were recorded on the front line last day: the hottest was in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, May 9, 196 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 65 enemy offensive actions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08.00 on 10.05.2025, 196 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 34 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 69 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,100 shellings, 35 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,174 kamikaze drones for destruction

- the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Doroshivka, Manukhivka, Nova Sloboda settlements of Sumy region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one control point of unmanned aerial vehicles, three artillery systems and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk six times.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to advance near Lipove, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and in the direction of Grekivka, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our units near Bilogorivka, Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Gora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbinivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Oleksandropol, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Lisivka, Novosergiivka and in the direction of Muravka, Zori, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Novomykolaivka and Troitsky.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Bagatyr, Kostyantynopol, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Privilne and in the direction of Novopol, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Shcherbaky.

Over the past day, in the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders six times.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes using 21 guided bombs, and also carried out 316 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launchers.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, from May 9 to 10, Russian invaders lost more than 1,300 soldiers, 4 tanks and a number of units of military equipment on the front. 

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations10.05.25, 05:38 • 11854 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Ukraine
