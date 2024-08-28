184 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 184 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk, Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on August 28, UNN reports.

Details

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russian aggressor launched four attacks with 12 missiles and 86 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 110 UAVs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,300 attacks, 120 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted five strikes on the areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, they hit an artillery system, a UAV ground control station and another important facility.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, nine firefights took place near Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

There were 25 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector . Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times near Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Terny.

On the Northern direction, Russians attacked four times near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka.

There were 17 combat engagements in the Kramatorsk sector . Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, 23 engagements took place, in particular near Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, Hrodivka, Myronivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 22 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Staromykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, Russian invaders attacked seven times towards Vodyane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Rozdolne. They were unsuccessful.

In the Orikhivsk sector , four firefights took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne .

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

The situation in the Gulyaypillia sector is unchanged.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight