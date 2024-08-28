184 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123411 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153712 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188444 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79507 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51317 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61499 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90758 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69264 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203173 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21866 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150638 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144791 views
Actual
184 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

184 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31011 views

Over the last day, 184 combat engagements took place, the most active in the Pokrovsk sector. Russia conducted 86 air strikes and over 4,300 attacks, while Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

There were 184 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk, Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on August 28, UNN reports

Details

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russian aggressor launched four attacks with 12 missiles and 86 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 110 UAVs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,300 attacks, 120 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted five strikes on the areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, they hit an artillery system, a UAV ground control station and another important facility.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, nine firefights took place near Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

There were 25 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector . Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times near Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Terny.

On the Northern direction, Russians attacked four times near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka.

There were 17 combat engagements in the Kramatorsk sector . Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, 23 engagements took place, in particular near Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, Hrodivka, Myronivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 22 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Staromykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, Russian invaders attacked seven times towards Vodyane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Rozdolne. They were unsuccessful.

In the Orikhivsk sector , four firefights took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne .

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

The situation in the Gulyaypillia sector is unchanged.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight28.08.24, 07:50 • 26853 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising