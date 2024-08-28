General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight

The invaders lost 1,090 soldiers over the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.08.24:

- Personnel: 611190 (+1090).

- Tanks: 8568 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16681 (+14).

- Artillery systems: 17522 (+27).

- RSVP: 1174 (+1).

- Air defense equipment: 938 (+1).

- Airplanes: 368 (+1).

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14348 (+94).

- Cruise missiles: 2553 (+6).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 23654 (+41).

- Special equipment: 2950 (+6).

Ukrainian soldiers shoot down russian Su-25 attack aircraft