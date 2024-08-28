General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204309 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156731 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154585 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189637 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 60184 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 71525 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 44050 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100229 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 80370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204164 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 4249 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 28689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151185 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154381 views
General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26854 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the invaders over the day. The losses include 1,090 soldiers, 5 tanks, 14 armored vehicles and 27 artillery systems.

The invaders lost 1,090 soldiers over the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.08.24:

- Personnel: 611190 (+1090).

- Tanks: 8568 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16681 (+14).

- Artillery systems: 17522 (+27).

- RSVP: 1174 (+1).

- Air defense equipment: 938 (+1).

- Airplanes: 368 (+1).

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14348 (+94).

- Cruise missiles: 2553 (+6).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 23654 (+41).

- Special equipment: 2950 (+6).

Ukrainian soldiers shoot down russian Su-25 attack aircraft28.08.24, 07:43 • 26830 views

Julia Kotwicka

