General Staff updates data: occupants lost 1,090 troops and 5 tanks overnight

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the invaders over the day. The losses include 1,090 soldiers, 5 tanks, 14 armored vehicles and 27 artillery systems.
The invaders lost 1,090 soldiers over the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.08.24:
- Personnel: 611190 (+1090).
- Tanks: 8568 (+5).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16681 (+14).
- Artillery systems: 17522 (+27).
- RSVP: 1174 (+1).
- Air defense equipment: 938 (+1).
- Airplanes: 368 (+1).
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14348 (+94).
- Cruise missiles: 2553 (+6).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 23654 (+41).
- Special equipment: 2950 (+6).
