Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Ukrainian soldiers shoot down russian Su-25 attack aircraft

Ukrainian soldiers shoot down russian Su-25 attack aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26831 views

An air defense unit of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. The fate of the crew of the downed aircraft is currently unknown.

Soldiers of the 28th Mechanized Brigade destroyed a russian Su-25 attack aircraft. This was reported by the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, UNN reports.

Details

Soldiers of an air defense unit of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.

According to reports, the fate of the crew of the downed plane remains unknown.

However, we know for sure that this is one less problem for our infantry.
We are working

- 28th separate mechanized brigade.
Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

