Ukrainian soldiers shoot down russian Su-25 attack aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
An air defense unit of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. The fate of the crew of the downed aircraft is currently unknown.
Details
Soldiers of an air defense unit of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.
According to reports, the fate of the crew of the downed plane remains unknown.
However, we know for sure that this is one less problem for our infantry.
We are working