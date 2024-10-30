175 battles at the front: where the occupiers attacked the most

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

175 battles at the front: where the occupiers attacked the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16396 views

Over the last day, 175 combat engagements took place, 85 of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 77 air strikes and fired over 4,750 times.

175 battles at the front: where the occupiers attacked the most

175 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, in the first Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemy's assault and offensive actions, including towards Selydove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 30, UNN reports.

Details

"In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded over the past day," the General Staff reported.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 77 air strikes, including 156 drones. In addition, it carried out over 4,750 attacks, 148 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,400 kamikaze drones to attack.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted eleven strikes on areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying one artillery system and two other important enemy targets.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, four hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, 22 occupants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Berestove, Bohuslavka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Yampolivka.

The enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siverskyi sector 13 times by assault.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice, near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made five attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasny Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the village of Promin.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestky, Illinka and Trudove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made six assaults on our positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions four times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in the Kursk region is underway," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1560 occupants, 2 air defense systems and 28 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses30.10.24, 08:03 • 16729 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
