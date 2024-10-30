175 battles at the front: where the occupiers attacked the most
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 175 combat engagements took place, 85 of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 77 air strikes and fired over 4,750 times.
175 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, in the first Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemy's assault and offensive actions, including towards Selydove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 30, UNN reports.
Details
"In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded over the past day," the General Staff reported.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 77 air strikes, including 156 drones. In addition, it carried out over 4,750 attacks, 148 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,400 kamikaze drones to attack.
Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted eleven strikes on areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying one artillery system and two other important enemy targets.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, four hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.
In the Kupyansk direction, 22 occupants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Berestove, Bohuslavka and Lozova.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Yampolivka.
The enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siverskyi sector 13 times by assault.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice, near Stupochky.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made five attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasny Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the village of Promin.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestky, Illinka and Trudove.
On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made six assaults on our positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions four times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
"The operation in the Kursk region is underway," the statement said.
According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
