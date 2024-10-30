Plus 1560 occupants, 2 air defense systems and 28 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1560 Russian occupants. The enemy's total losses amounted to 693,640 people, and a significant amount of military equipment was destroyed.
The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2024, amounted to about 693,640 people, including 1,560 people over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The enemy's total combat losses are estimated to have amounted to approximately:
- personnel - about 693,640 (+1560) people,
- tanks - 9137 (+8) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18,433 (+29) units,
- artillery systems - 19,955 (+38) units,
- MLRS - 1242 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 986 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17,979 (+40),
- cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27,840 (+91) units,
- special equipment - 3567 (+1) units.
