Russia announces UAV attack on 6 regions, allegedly shooting down 23 drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 23 Ukrainian drones attacked six regions of Russia. According to them, all drones were shot down by air defense systems.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the territories of six regions of Russia were attacked by 23 drones at night. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged interception and destruction of 23 Ukrainian drones, including seven over the territory of Rostov region, five over Kursk region, four over Smolensk region, three over the territory of Orel and Bryansk regions, and one over the territory of Belgorod region.
