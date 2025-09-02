172 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled dozens of enemy attacks - General Staff

Over the past day, September 1, 172 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy carried out 64 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also carried out 4918 shellings, including 77 from multiple rocket launcher systems. 5462 kamikaze drones were used for attacks.

The occupiers launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Khliborob, Sumy Oblast; Bilohirya, Novoselevka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and towards Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 14 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Kolodiazi, Zarichne, as well as towards Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Minkivka, Mykolaivka, Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the area of Shcherbynivka and towards Pleshchiivka, Nelipivka and Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovitne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne in the directions of Balahan, Promin, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Myrny, Perebudova, Maliivka, Shevchenko, as well as in the direction of Filia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrograf, Novoselevka, Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

On the night of September 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 attack UAVs and imitation drones. The Defense Forces shot down 120 enemy targets, but 30 UAVs hit their targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,083,790 people.