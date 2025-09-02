172 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled dozens of enemy attacks - General Staff

$41.320.06
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 816 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2260 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 18745 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 32070 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 41907 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 42343 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 187200 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 106279 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 193504 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 200808 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaiseSeptember 1, 09:46 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Sumy
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchSeptember 1, 06:36 PM
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placeAugust 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Fake news
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

172 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled dozens of enemy attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 64 air strikes and 4918 shellings. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in various directions, stopping the enemy's advance.

172 combat engagements per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled dozens of enemy attacks - General Staff

Over the past day, September 1, 172 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy carried out 64 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also carried out 4918 shellings, including 77 from multiple rocket launcher systems. 5462 kamikaze drones were used for attacks.

The occupiers launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Khliborob, Sumy Oblast; Bilohirya, Novoselevka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and towards Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 14 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Kolodiazi, Zarichne, as well as towards Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Minkivka, Mykolaivka, Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the area of Shcherbynivka and towards Pleshchiivka, Nelipivka and Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovitne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne in the directions of Balahan, Promin, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Myrny, Perebudova, Maliivka, Shevchenko, as well as in the direction of Filia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrograf, Novoselevka, Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

On the night of September 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 attack UAVs and imitation drones. The Defense Forces shot down 120 enemy targets, but 30 UAVs hit their targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,083,790 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine