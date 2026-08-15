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17 people, including a child, were injured in Russia's attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. Seventeen people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

17 people, including a child, were injured in Russia's attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times during the day, injuring 17 people, including a 12-year-old boy. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Among those injured was a 12-year-old boy. Residential buildings, enterprises, infrastructure, a market, a scheduled bus and cars were damaged

- the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

Rescuers extinguished all the fires that broke out as a result of Russian strikes.

Russians attacked civilian vehicles in the Kherson region, injuring five people15.08.26, 18:03 • 1294 views

Stepan Haftko

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