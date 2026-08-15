17 people, including a child, were injured in Russia's attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. Seventeen people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.
Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times during the day, injuring 17 people, including a 12-year-old boy. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.
Details
Among those injured was a 12-year-old boy. Residential buildings, enterprises, infrastructure, a market, a scheduled bus and cars were damaged
Rescuers extinguished all the fires that broke out as a result of Russian strikes.
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