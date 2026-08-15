17 people, including a child, were injured in Russia's attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times during the day, injuring 17 people, including a 12-year-old boy. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Among those injured was a 12-year-old boy. Residential buildings, enterprises, infrastructure, a market, a scheduled bus and cars were damaged - the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

Rescuers extinguished all the fires that broke out as a result of Russian strikes.

Russians attacked civilian vehicles in the Kherson region, injuring five people