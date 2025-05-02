17 arrivals recorded in Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 12

17 arrivals have already been recorded in Kharkiv as a result of a massive drone attack, the number of victims has increased to 12. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

17 arrivals were recorded in the city in different locations. There is information about six victims. Fires were recorded at the sites of the arrivals - said Terekhov.

The mayor of Kharkiv also added that the number of victims has increased to 12.

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones

About 20 explosions have already occurred in Kharkiv.

As reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as a result of the attack, an apartment building was damaged, cars are on fire.