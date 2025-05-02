17 arrivals recorded in Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 12

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 8508 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 15605 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 18818 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 35424 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 56552 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 70802 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44079 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51416 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80175 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147934 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1.5m/s
46%
751 mm
Popular news

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21354 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19251 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51838 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42380 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 13951 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42476 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51931 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 70802 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 63083 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 141367 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 4428 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 18818 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 14035 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19330 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21421 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

17 arrivals recorded in Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

As a result of a massive drone attack in Kharkiv, 17 arrivals were recorded in different districts of the city. The number of victims has increased to 12, there are fires, a residential building and cars have been damaged.

17 arrivals recorded in Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 12

17 arrivals have already been recorded in Kharkiv as a result of a massive drone attack, the number of victims has increased to 12. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

17 arrivals were recorded in the city in different locations. There is information about six victims. Fires were recorded at the sites of the arrivals 

- said Terekhov.

The mayor of Kharkiv also added that the number of victims has increased to 12.

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones02.05.25, 21:38 • 2208 views

Let's add

About 20 explosions have already occurred in Kharkiv.

As reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, as a result of the attack, an apartment building was damaged, cars are on fire.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,953.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,839.73