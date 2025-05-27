166 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 912 drone strikes and 3237 artillery shellings

166 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day. 912 enemy kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, 3237 artillery shellings were carried out, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched one missile and 60 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using two missiles and 94 guided aerial bombs. 912 enemy kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, 3237 artillery shellings were carried out - the report says.

Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Stroivka, Fyholivka and Dovgenke, two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance on our positions near Zahryzove. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

Twenty-four times the enemy attacked in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Serebryansky Forest, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Kopanok, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna and in the directions of Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr. Our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, six combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 10 times near Chasovoy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, Maiske, Stupochki, Predtechyne, and two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

The enemy tried 15 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka and Toretsk, and battles are still ongoing in three locations.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 53 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers in the areas of Zorya, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Yablunivka, Oleksiivka. One combat clash is still ongoing. The settlement of Stepanivka was under the attack of the Russian KAB.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 134 occupiers, 61 of them irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed seven cars, one motorcycle, and three UAVs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Burlatske, Novopil, Zelene Pole and in the direction of Shevchenko, and four more combat clashes remain unfinished. The enemy launched an air strike in the Novodarivka area.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy launched an unguided missile strike on Hulyaypol.

In the Orikhiv direction, nine combat clashes took place, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove and in the direction of Novodanilivka, Ukrainian defenders gave a worthy rebuff to the invaders. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Kamyanske and Stepnohirsk.

In the Siversk, Hulyaypil and Pridneprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Twenty-nine combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction, six of which are still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 229 artillery shellings, including 13 from multiple launch rocket systems; launched seven air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs.

