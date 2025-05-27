166 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 912 drone strikes and 3237 artillery shellings

$41.570.06
47.300.30
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 67127 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 69588 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 83777 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 140639 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 219529 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 184656 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 184581 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164488 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115911 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100245 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM • 55910 views

May 27, 12:27 PM • 55910 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 71208 views

02:30 PM • 71208 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 63368 views

03:12 PM • 63368 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 20543 views

04:05 PM • 20543 views

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

04:19 PM • 45898 views

04:19 PM • 45898 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 63770 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 71597 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 67133 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 184603 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 573600 views
Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 14210 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 20836 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 94436 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 96064 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 93261 views
166 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 912 drone strikes and 3237 artillery shellings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

During the day, 166 combat clashes took place. 912 enemy kamikaze drone strikes and 3237 artillery shellings were recorded. The most intense fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction.

166 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 912 drone strikes and 3237 artillery shellings

166 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day. 912 enemy kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, 3237 artillery shellings were carried out, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched one missile and 60 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using two missiles and 94 guided aerial bombs. 912 enemy kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, 3237 artillery shellings were carried out 

- the report says.

Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Stroivka, Fyholivka and Dovgenke, two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance on our positions near Zahryzove. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

Twenty-four times the enemy attacked in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Serebryansky Forest, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Kopanok, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna and in the directions of Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr. Our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, six combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 10 times near Chasovoy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, Maiske, Stupochki, Predtechyne, and two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

The enemy tried 15 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka and Toretsk, and battles are still ongoing in three locations.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 53 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers in the areas of Zorya, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Yablunivka, Oleksiivka. One combat clash is still ongoing. The settlement of Stepanivka was under the attack of the Russian KAB.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 134 occupiers, 61 of them irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed seven cars, one motorcycle, and three UAVs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Burlatske, Novopil, Zelene Pole and in the direction of Shevchenko, and four more combat clashes remain unfinished. The enemy launched an air strike in the Novodarivka area.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy launched an unguided missile strike on Hulyaypol.

In the Orikhiv direction, nine combat clashes took place, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove and in the direction of Novodanilivka, Ukrainian defenders gave a worthy rebuff to the invaders. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Kamyanske and Stepnohirsk.

In the Siversk, Hulyaypil and Pridneprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Twenty-nine combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction, six of which are still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 229 artillery shellings, including 13 from multiple launch rocket systems; launched seven air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs.

Spokesman of the "Siversk" Operational-Tactical Group on the situation on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region: we are recording a military presence27.05.25, 15:10 • 4892 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
