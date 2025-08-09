163 battles took place at the front: in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 attacks - General Staff

$41.460.15
August 8, 10:42 PM • 34516 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 38383 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 131189 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129479 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 75128 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 129989 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 73172 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 52719 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 112994 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White HouseAugust 8, 08:36 PM • 4214 views
The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCCAugust 8, 09:56 PM • 15253 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJAugust 8, 10:18 PM • 24080 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regions12:47 AM • 17444 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger01:33 AM • 16802 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 131249 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 91891 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason

Exclusive

August 8, 01:00 PM • 129529 views
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129529 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 148887 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market

Exclusive

August 8, 09:00 AM • 113016 views
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 113016 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Azerbaijan
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 148887 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 172618 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 186313 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 191215 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 179384 views
Diia (service)
BFM TV
Fox News
COVID-19
Pistol

163 battles took place at the front: in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

On August 8, 163 combat engagements were recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 45 aggressor attacks.

163 battles took place at the front: in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 attacks - General Staff

Over the past day, August 8, 163 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 45 aggressor attacks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary as of 08:00, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, 5,089 kamikaze drones were used for engagement, and 6,361 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out.

- noted the General Staff.

They added that yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three command posts, one artillery system, five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one other important enemy object.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, nine combat engagements took place in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk, Holubivka, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Yampilivka, as well as towards Shandryholove and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor attacks in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zelenyi Kut, as well as in the direction of Kozatske, Dorozhne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 enemy assaults in the areas of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Temirivka, Maliivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four aggressor attacks in the Kamianka area and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks. The enemy had no success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Another 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks: General Staff updated data on enemy losses09.08.25, 07:31 • 1276 views

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine