163 battles took place at the front: in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 attacks - General Staff

Over the past day, August 8, 163 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 45 aggressor attacks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary as of 08:00, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, 5,089 kamikaze drones were used for engagement, and 6,361 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out. - noted the General Staff.

They added that yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three command posts, one artillery system, five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one other important enemy object.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, nine combat engagements took place in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk, Holubivka, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Yampilivka, as well as towards Shandryholove and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor attacks in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zelenyi Kut, as well as in the direction of Kozatske, Dorozhne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 enemy assaults in the areas of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Temirivka, Maliivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four aggressor attacks in the Kamianka area and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks. The enemy had no success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

