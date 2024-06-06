16 cases of violations of freedom of speech recorded in Ukraine in May - IMI

In May, experts of the Institute of mass information recorded 16 cases of violations of freedom of speech in Ukraine. These are the data of the monthly monitoring of IMI "barometer of freedom of speech", reports UNN with reference to the IMI.

Details

Among the Russian crimes – 11 cases-kidnappings, shelling of TV towers and cyber attacks.

As a result of Russian aggression in May, two media professionals who defended Ukraine were killed at the front:

Alexander Mashlay - a serviceman, for a long time was the editor-in-chief of the socio-political newspaper, and later the magazine "right PostUp". He died in the Avdiivka direction on May 7, 2024.

Irina Tsybukh – paramedic of the Hospitallers Medical Battalion. She worked as a manager of the Regional Broadcasting Department of Suspilny, and worked as a guest editor and journalist at Hromadske Radio. She died on May 29 during rotation in the Kharkiv direction.

As of June 6, according to IMI, 81 media professionals were killed in Ukraine, 10 of them while performing professional activities.

