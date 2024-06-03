Journalist and military officer Alexander Petrakovsky went missing in Donetsk region: what is known

Journalist and now commander of a mechanized company, junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Petrakovsky, went missing at the front near Chasov Yar, Donetsk region. this became known from colleagues and relatives of Alexander, reports UNN with reference to "Ukrainian news".

As the command of the military unit informed Alexander's family, he disappeared on May 30 during a military clash with the enemy.

Officially, Alexander is considered missing under special circumstances.

"Notify your relatives... that the commander of the mechanized company of the A42 military unit... junior Lieutenant Alexander Viktorovich Petrakovsky, born in 1977, loyal to the military oath, having shown perseverance and courage during a combat clash with the enemy near the town of Chasov Yar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, on 30.05.2024, went missing under special circumstances while performing military duties," the command of the military unit said in a notification to the soldier's native.

According to media reports, Alexander did not return from a combat mission, as it became known from his colleagues and relatives.

"I went to the last fight at the head of the group. The position was taken quickly. Unfortunately, not for long... A mine flew into the dugout. No one else came out of it. They were looking for the wounded by a copter. Our people went to collect the bodies twice, but to no avail. The position is now under the enemy, " the combat brothers of our colleague said.

Alexander Petrakovsky went to TRO to defend his native Irpen from the first days of a full-scale invasion.

After the liberation of the city, he was awarded the distinction "for services to the city of Irpen", later – the order "for courage" of the III degree.

During the two years of the war, he worked his way up from senior sergeant to junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For more than a year he led a mechanized company.