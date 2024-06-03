Journalist and military officer Alexander Petrakovsky went missing in Donetsk region: what is known

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140606 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240353 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172119 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206608 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111101 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39914 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58591 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106974 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219778 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20020 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111101 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158628 views
Journalist and military officer Alexander Petrakovsky went missing in Donetsk region: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80063 views

Journalist and junior Lieutenant Alexander Petrakovsky, who commanded a mechanized company, went missing during a military clash with the enemy in the Chasov Yar area of Donetsk region on May 30, 2024, conscientiously fulfilling his military duty.

Journalist and now commander of a mechanized company, junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Petrakovsky, went missing at the front near Chasov Yar, Donetsk region. this became known from colleagues and relatives of Alexander, reports UNN with reference to "Ukrainian news". 

As the command of the military unit informed Alexander's family, he disappeared on May 30 during a military clash with the enemy. 

Officially, Alexander is considered missing under special circumstances. 

"Notify your relatives... that the commander of the mechanized company of the A42 military unit... junior Lieutenant Alexander Viktorovich Petrakovsky, born in 1977, loyal to the military oath, having shown perseverance and courage during a combat clash with the enemy near the town of Chasov Yar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, on 30.05.2024, went missing under special circumstances while performing military duties," the command of the military unit said in a notification to the soldier's native.

War correspondent Anastasia Volkova was killed in Donetsk region30.05.24, 22:24 • 33033 views

According to media reports, Alexander did not return from a combat mission, as it became known from his colleagues and relatives.

"I went to the last fight at the head of the group. The position was taken quickly. Unfortunately, not for long... A mine flew into the dugout. No one else came out of it. They were looking for the wounded by a copter. Our people went to collect the bodies twice, but to no avail. The position is now under the enemy, " the combat brothers of our colleague said.

Add

Alexander Petrakovsky went to TRO to defend his native Irpen from the first days of a full-scale invasion.

After the liberation of the city, he was awarded the distinction "for services to the city of Irpen", later – the order "for courage" of the III degree. 

During the two years of the war, he worked his way up from senior sergeant to junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For more than a year he led a mechanized company.

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising