War correspondent Anastasia Volkova was killed in Donetsk region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55669 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246301 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173235 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164656 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148211 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223600 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47270 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59239 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98364 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246301 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223600 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222741 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31610 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38659 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112067 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113030 views
War correspondent Anastasia Volkova was killed in Donetsk region

Kyiv

 • 33031 views

Ukrainian war correspondent Anastasia Volkova was killed in the Donetsk region, where she worked in hot spots.

Anastasia Volkova, a war correspondent for Ukrainian foreign broadcasting, was killed in Slavyansk, Donetsk region. This is reported by the Freedom TV channel, reports UNN.

According to IMI sources, Anastasia died in an accident.

Anastasia Volkova constantly worked in hot spots in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to IMI, Anastasia Volkova was born in the town of Shchastya, Luhansk region, and graduated from the Faculty of journalism of the Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University.

Since 2018, she has worked as a war correspondent for Ukrainian state foreign broadcasting channels. In June 2022, she was awarded the order of merit, III degree.

Anastasia Volkova was 31 years old.

Antonina Tumanova

War
polandPoland

