War correspondent Anastasia Volkova was killed in Donetsk region

Anastasia Volkova, a war correspondent for Ukrainian foreign broadcasting, was killed in Slavyansk, Donetsk region. This is reported by the Freedom TV channel, reports UNN.

According to IMI sources, Anastasia died in an accident.

Anastasia Volkova constantly worked in hot spots in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to IMI, Anastasia Volkova was born in the town of Shchastya, Luhansk region, and graduated from the Faculty of journalism of the Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University.

Since 2018, she has worked as a war correspondent for Ukrainian state foreign broadcasting channels. In June 2022, she was awarded the order of merit, III degree.

Anastasia Volkova was 31 years old.