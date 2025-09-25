$41.380.00
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

150 out of 176 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

On the night of September 25, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 176 attack UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera. 150 drones were neutralized, 13 hits and debris falls were recorded.

150 out of 176 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 176 drones at Ukraine, 150 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 25 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 24), the enemy attacked with 176 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 100 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 1 location," the report says.

As indicated, the enemy attack continues. "In addition, new groups of attack UAVs entered from the north. Observe safety measures!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea