150 out of 176 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 176 drones at Ukraine, 150 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 25 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 24), the enemy attacked with 176 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 100 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 1 location," the report says.

As indicated, the enemy attack continues. "In addition, new groups of attack UAVs entered from the north. Observe safety measures!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

