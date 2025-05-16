$41.470.07
15 thousand dollars - and abroad through the forest: in several regions, 10 organizers of illegal departure of those liable for military service were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1588 views

In western Ukraine, the SBU detained 10 people involved in organizing 5 schemes for illegal border crossing for those liable for military service. The cost of services reached 15 thousand dollars.

15 thousand dollars - and abroad through the forest: in several regions, 10 organizers of illegal departure of those liable for military service were detained

In the central and western regions of Ukraine, 10 organizers of illegal schemes for taking conscripts abroad have been detained. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects were selling fake medical certificates or smuggling evaders abroad outside the checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" was up to 15 thousand dollars.

Thus, in Bukovyna, the SBU and the SBI detained an official of the local unit of the judicial guard, who, together with a friend, helped men of conscription age escape to the European Union through the so-called "green zone". First, the defendants gathered clients near the border, and then transported them to a neighboring country along forest paths.

Two more defendants were exposed in Lviv. One of them registered conscripts as "artists" of a music group that tours abroad.

The other sold a potential conscript a "package of documents" that exempted him from military service. In Cherkasy region, a 43-year-old entrepreneur was detained, who sold potential conscripts forged certificates about serious illnesses of their relatives, who allegedly need constant care.

In addition, in the regional center, a couple of businessmen and an accomplice were detained, who helped evaders to "write off" from military registration on the basis of fake medical documents.

In Zhytomyr, a businessman was detained who guaranteed men a "trip to the EU". It was established that the defendant, while communicating with his clients, hid behind connections in law enforcement agencies.

In Ternopil, a local resident was detained, who, through his acquaintance in a military hospital, forged certificates of unfitness for service due to health condition.

According to the exposed facts, the detainees were notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

Recently, border guards, together with the SBU, exposed a criminal group that helped conscripts illegally travel abroad. The route ran through Moldova, and the fee was from 8 thousand dollars.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

