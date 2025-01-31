15 historical monuments of Poltava to be excluded from the State Register: what is happening

According to the decision of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, 15 cultural heritage sites in Poltava will be excluded from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. The corresponding order was signed on January 31, 2025. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, these are monuments related to the events of the Battle of Poltava and the city's Russian imperial history. Among them are a monument to Peter the Great at the Swedish Grave, the site of the tsar's command post and 10 redoubts on the Poltava battlefield, a monument at the place where Peter the Great rested after the Battle of Poltava, and a monument to the defenders of the Poltava fortress and its commandant, Alexei Kelin.

The decision to exclude these monuments from the State Register was made on the basis of an expert opinion from the Ministry of Culture, recommendations from the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, and a submission from the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As noted, it is motivated by the need to decolonize urban space and condemn Russian imperial policy in Ukraine.

So now the Poltava authorities will have the right to make decisions on dismantling these facilities.

