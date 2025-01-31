15 historical monuments of Poltava to be excluded from the State Register: what is happening

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 23039 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65979 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102635 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123874 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116912 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106619 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103136 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112418 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 23039 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152812 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6566 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112418 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138561 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140338 views
15 historical monuments of Poltava to be excluded from the State Register: what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70058 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine excludes 15 cultural heritage sites in Poltava from the State Register of Monuments. The decision concerns monuments related to the Battle of Poltava and Russian imperial history.

According to the decision of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, 15 cultural heritage sites in Poltava will be excluded from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. The corresponding order was signed on January 31, 2025. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, these are monuments related to the events of the Battle of Poltava and the city's Russian imperial history. Among them are a monument to Peter the Great at the Swedish Grave, the site of the tsar's command post and 10 redoubts on the Poltava battlefield, a monument at the place where Peter the Great rested after the Battle of Poltava, and a monument to the defenders of the Poltava fortress and its commandant, Alexei Kelin.

The decision to exclude these monuments from the State Register was made on the basis of an expert opinion from the Ministry of Culture, recommendations from the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, and a submission from the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As noted, it is motivated by the need to decolonize urban space and condemn Russian imperial policy in Ukraine.

So now the Poltava authorities will have the right to make decisions on dismantling these facilities.

Recall 

The State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine has been updated with 57 cultural heritage sites of Zakarpattia region. The register now includes 163 monuments of local and national significance in the region.

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCulture
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

