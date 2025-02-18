144 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

A total of 144 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has attacked 43 times since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using two missiles and 72 air strikes using 94 combat aircraft. In addition, they engaged 1024 kamikaze drones and fired about 4,200 times at the positions of our troops and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to advance toward Mala Shapkivka and Topoly, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully prevented it. Cherkasy Lozova was hit by an air strike.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 16 offensives near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks, and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske, two battles are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked near Vasyukivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno, one attempt by Russians to push our defenders from their positions was unsuccessful, two firefights are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krymske, Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Four firefights are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 43 times in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Oleksiyivka, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly. Our defenders have repelled 32 attacks, and 11 more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 352 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 191 of them were eliminated irretrievably. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed three tanks, seven vehicles, one BM-21 Grad, four mortars, a buggy, two motorcycles and a cannon, and damaged a tank, a BM-21 Grad, two armored combat vehicles, an ATV and two cannons.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the area of Rozdolne and in the directions of Kostiantynopol and Burlatske. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy tried to advance 13 times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil. Six of the enemy's attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, five more are ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Huliaipol and Zaliznychne with anti-aircraft gunships.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the vicinity of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove and Novoandriivka. The enemy attacked Pyatikhatky with multiple rocket launchers.

In Kursk region Defense forces repelled seven assaults by Russian invaders, three more clashes are still ongoing.

In other areas, there were no major changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles