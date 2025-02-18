144 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

144 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

144 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

Kyiv • UNN

 34525 views

Over the last day, 144 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 43. The enemy carried out 72 air strikes and used over 1,000 kamikaze drones.

A total of 144 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has attacked 43 times since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff. 

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using two missiles and 72 air strikes using 94 combat aircraft. In addition, they engaged 1024 kamikaze drones and fired about 4,200 times at the positions of our troops and settlements 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to advance toward Mala Shapkivka and Topoly, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully prevented it. Cherkasy Lozova was hit by an air strike.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 16 offensives near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks, and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske, two battles are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked near Vasyukivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno, one attempt by Russians to push our defenders from their positions was unsuccessful, two firefights are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krymske, Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Four firefights are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 43 times in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Oleksiyivka, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly. Our defenders have repelled 32 attacks, and 11 more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 352 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 191 of them were eliminated irretrievably. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed three tanks, seven vehicles, one BM-21 Grad, four mortars, a buggy, two motorcycles and a cannon, and damaged a tank, a BM-21 Grad, two armored combat vehicles, an ATV and two cannons.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the area of Rozdolne and in the directions of Kostiantynopol and Burlatske. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy tried to advance 13 times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil. Six of the enemy's attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, five more are ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Huliaipol and Zaliznychne with anti-aircraft gunships.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the vicinity of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove and Novoandriivka. The enemy attacked Pyatikhatky with multiple rocket launchers.

In Kursk region Defense forces repelled seven assaults by Russian invaders, three more clashes are still ongoing.

In other areas, there were no major changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
