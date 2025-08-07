14 searches and an arrested Ukrainian in Moldova: a 2-million fraud scheme wit cars from the US uncovered

Law enforcement officers from Ukraine and Moldova have exposed a 2-million fraud scheme to seize money under the guise of ordering cars from the USA, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers have exposed a fraudulent scheme to seize money from Ukrainian citizens who ordered cars from the USA," the statement says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the organizers of the scheme created pages on social networks where they advertised their services for delivering cars to order. "They took an advance payment from clients, and then money for additional unforeseen expenses related to customs clearance of cars. After receiving the money, the organizers of the 'business' stopped contacting the buyers," the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with operatives of the Kyiv cyberpolice and investigators of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, the "Center" of the National Inspectorate of Investigations of the Republic of Moldova, stopped the operation of this fraudulent scheme.

"Within the framework of international cooperation, 14 searches were conducted on the territory of Ukraine and Moldova at the addresses of residence and in the cars of the defendants," the statement says.

"It was established that the 'car business' was organized by a 36-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who had lived in the Republic of Moldova for several years. Currently, 5 episodes of criminal activity totaling over 2 million hryvnias have been established," the prosecutor's office reported.

Law enforcement officers detained him in Moldova. The man was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Moldova.

As indicated, the operation took place within the framework of a joint investigative group created by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases of Moldova.

