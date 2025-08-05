Another "call center" uncovered in Uzhhorod: millions extorted from foreigners using a crypto scheme

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:28 AM • 9570 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 24374 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70656 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 67462 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107136 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 140760 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 82202 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72827 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74309 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70445 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 18625 views
Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National CurrencyAugust 4, 11:54 PM • 10779 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 20926 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 11374 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 8778 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 24344 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70628 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107110 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 140737 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 256171 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 28687 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 51940 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 46597 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 51631 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 355031 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
Fox News

Another "call center" uncovered in Uzhhorod: millions extorted from foreigners using a crypto scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

A fraudulent call center with 53 mercenaries was exposed in Uzhhorod, who extorted over UAH 2.5 million from Czech citizens. They persuaded them to invest in non-existent crypto projects and gained access to their banking data.

Another "call center" uncovered in Uzhhorod: millions extorted from foreigners using a crypto scheme

In Uzhhorod, a "call center" with 53 mercenaries was operating, extorting money from foreigners, convincing them to invest in non-existent crypto projects, the scheme was exposed during a special operation by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the city of Uzhhorod, the activities of an organized criminal group that set up a fraud scheme against citizens of the Czech Republic were exposed and stopped," the report says.

According to the investigation, six people organized a "call center" where 53 mercenaries worked.

"They fraudulently seized funds from foreigners. The victims were persuaded to invest in non-existent crypto projects," the prosecutor's office reported.

The defendants, as noted, "fraudulently gained access to people's personal data and their personal accounts in banking institutions. Using appropriate software, they remotely transferred foreigners' money to controlled accounts."

"The amount of damage is over 2.5 million UAH - these are funds of deceived citizens of the Czech Republic," the report says.

Prosecutors informed the organizers of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

During authorized searches, more than 350 units of equipment used in the criminal scheme were seized, including 65 computers and servers, video cameras and recorders, more than 130 SIM cards, including international operators, 7,700 US dollars, and a vehicle of the group members, which were seized.

The investigation is being carried out within the framework of a joint investigative group between Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Large-scale network of fraudulent call centers exposed in Ukraine: dozens of searches in various regions24.07.25, 17:28 • 11466 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Uzhhorod