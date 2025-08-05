Another "call center" uncovered in Uzhhorod: millions extorted from foreigners using a crypto scheme

In Uzhhorod, a "call center" with 53 mercenaries was operating, extorting money from foreigners, convincing them to invest in non-existent crypto projects, the scheme was exposed during a special operation by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the city of Uzhhorod, the activities of an organized criminal group that set up a fraud scheme against citizens of the Czech Republic were exposed and stopped," the report says.

According to the investigation, six people organized a "call center" where 53 mercenaries worked.

"They fraudulently seized funds from foreigners. The victims were persuaded to invest in non-existent crypto projects," the prosecutor's office reported.

The defendants, as noted, "fraudulently gained access to people's personal data and their personal accounts in banking institutions. Using appropriate software, they remotely transferred foreigners' money to controlled accounts."

"The amount of damage is over 2.5 million UAH - these are funds of deceived citizens of the Czech Republic," the report says.

Prosecutors informed the organizers of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

During authorized searches, more than 350 units of equipment used in the criminal scheme were seized, including 65 computers and servers, video cameras and recorders, more than 130 SIM cards, including international operators, 7,700 US dollars, and a vehicle of the group members, which were seized.

The investigation is being carried out within the framework of a joint investigative group between Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

