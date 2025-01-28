130 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants are attacking most actively

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76354 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107444 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125973 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102841 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 100156 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100156 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 30143 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30143 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114347 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114347 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108830 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 44017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125973 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153803 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153803 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 8176 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 14016 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14016 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108830 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114347 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139008 views
130 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants are attacking most actively
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 25800 views

130 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants are attacking most actively

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25800 views

Over the last day, 130 combat engagements took place, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 58. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovske, Toretske and Kramatorsk sectors.

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 130. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Kramatorsk sectors. In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks, UNN reports, citing a General Staff report.  

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka, two of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoyehorivka, Bohuslavka, Makiivka and Serebryansky forest. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 11 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnekamianske. Nine engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Predtechyno, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar. Ten attacks have already ended without success for the occupiers.

In the Toretsk sector, 13 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One hostile attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 58 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 44 enemy attacks, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, seven hostile attacks took place near the localities of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Rozlyv.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks, another firefight is still ongoing, and the enemy fired 155 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and localities in the region.

The occupation forces did not carry out any active actions on the Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in the situation in other areas.

Plus 1380 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses28.01.25, 07:59 • 29228 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

