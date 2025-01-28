130 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants are attacking most actively

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 130. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Kramatorsk sectors. In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks, UNN reports, citing a General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka, two of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoyehorivka, Bohuslavka, Makiivka and Serebryansky forest. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 11 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnekamianske. Nine engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Predtechyno, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar. Ten attacks have already ended without success for the occupiers.

In the Toretsk sector, 13 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One hostile attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 58 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 44 enemy attacks, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, seven hostile attacks took place near the localities of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Rozlyv.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks, another firefight is still ongoing, and the enemy fired 155 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and localities in the region.

The occupation forces did not carry out any active actions on the Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in the situation in other areas.

