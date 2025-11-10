$41.980.11
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 23856 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23520 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37597 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74077 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39838 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43458 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38512 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30689 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54427 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
125 combat engagements recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

The total number of combat engagements at the front reached 125, with 51 enemy assault attempts recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in various directions, and some combat engagements are still ongoing.

125 combat engagements recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 125. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction – 51 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers have already been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of them with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamianka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Hlushkivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Koroviy Yar and in the direction of Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian units tried to advance on the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense ten times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Over a thousand soldiers and 57 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses over the day10.11.25, 07:18 • 6036 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 46 attacks. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops. Another engagement is still ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Zeleny Hai and towards the settlement of Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Plavni. Another combat engagement is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

The number of battles per day increased by a third: General Staff updated the map10.11.25, 08:19 • 5966 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Ukraine
Kupiansk