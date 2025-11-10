125 combat engagements recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 125. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction – 51 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers have already been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of them with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamianka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Hlushkivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Koroviy Yar and in the direction of Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian units tried to advance on the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense ten times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 46 attacks. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops. Another engagement is still ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Zeleny Hai and towards the settlement of Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Plavni. Another combat engagement is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

