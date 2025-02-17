122 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

Since the beginning of the day, 122 combat engagements took place. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has attacked 44 times since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

the Russian invaders launched one missile attack using two missiles and 53 air strikes, using 67 combat aircraft. In addition, they engaged 1067 kamikaze drones and fired about 4500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements , the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Topol, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted nine offensives near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Novoosynove. Ukrainian troops repelled all the attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Hrekivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka six times. They were repulsed.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Bilohorivka, without success.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, two Russian attempts to push our defenders from their positions have failed, and three firefights are ongoing.

Five firefights took place in the Toretsk sector today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Toretsk. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 44 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlynne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiyivka, Yasenove, Ulakly, Andriivka and Dachne. Our defenders have repelled 36 attacks, and eight more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 325 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 163 of them were irretrievably wounded. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, seven UAVs, a TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system and two vehicles, and damaged two cars, a motorcycle, two UAV control antennas and three artillery systems.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 militants' attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Rivne, Novyi Komar and in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In Kursk region Defense forces repelled eight assaults by Russian invaders, two clashes are still ongoing.

In other areas, there were no major changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles