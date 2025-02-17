ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 121739 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119157 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 132409 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540696 views
122 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

122 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100140 views

Over the past day, 122 combat engagements took place, with the highest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 44. The enemy carried out 53 air strikes and launched more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day, 122 combat engagements took place. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has attacked 44 times since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff. 

the Russian invaders launched one missile attack using two missiles and 53 air strikes, using 67 combat aircraft. In addition, they engaged 1067 kamikaze drones and fired about 4500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements

 , the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Topol, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted nine offensives near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Novoosynove. Ukrainian troops repelled all the attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Hrekivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka six times. They were repulsed.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Bilohorivka, without success.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, two Russian attempts to push our defenders from their positions have failed, and three firefights are ongoing.

Five firefights took place in the Toretsk sector today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Toretsk. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 44 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlynne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiyivka, Yasenove, Ulakly, Andriivka and Dachne. Our defenders have repelled 36 attacks, and eight more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 325 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 163 of them were irretrievably wounded. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, seven UAVs, a TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system and two vehicles, and damaged two cars, a motorcycle, two UAV control antennas and three artillery systems.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 militants' attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Rivne, Novyi Komar and in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In Kursk region Defense forces repelled eight assaults by Russian invaders, two clashes are still ongoing.

In other areas, there were no major changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
