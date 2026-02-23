$43.270.01
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 20967 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 28731 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 49651 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 45503 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 47886 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 44830 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 50334 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 55659 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 44116 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
12 victims of the terrorist attack in Lviv remain in hospitals, three of them in "serious" condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

As of the morning of February 23, 12 victims of the terrorist attack that occurred on the night of February 22 are in Lviv hospitals. Two of them are in stable condition, three are in intensive care, and seven more are being treated in specialized departments.

12 victims of the terrorist attack in Lviv remain in hospitals, three of them in "serious" condition

As of this morning, 12 victims of the terrorist attack are in Lviv hospitals, the Lviv City Council reported, writes UNN.

As of the morning of February 23, 12 patients who suffered as a result of the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22 are in the hospitals of the First Territorial Medical Association. Doctors continue to provide them with all necessary medical care.

- reported the city hall.

Details

As noted, two victims with injuries of moderate severity are being treated in St. Luke's Hospital - their condition is stable.

"The three most seriously injured patients are in the intensive care unit of St. Panteleimon's Hospital. Their condition is serious. The day before, they underwent complex operations due to mine-blast injuries," the report says.

Another 7 people, as indicated, are being treated in specialized departments.

At the same time, 11 victims received assistance and were referred for outpatient treatment, the city council noted.

Recall

On the night of February 22, explosions occurred in the area of the Magnus shopping center. As a result of the detonation of improvised explosive devices, 23-year-old police officer Viktoria Shpylka died. Another 25 people were injured.

Lviv today bids farewell to police officer Viktoria Shpylka, who died as a result of the terrorist attack.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
