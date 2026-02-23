12 victims of the terrorist attack in Lviv remain in hospitals, three of them in "serious" condition

As of this morning, 12 victims of the terrorist attack are in Lviv hospitals, the Lviv City Council reported, writes UNN.

As of the morning of February 23, 12 patients who suffered as a result of the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22 are in the hospitals of the First Territorial Medical Association. Doctors continue to provide them with all necessary medical care. - reported the city hall.

Details

As noted, two victims with injuries of moderate severity are being treated in St. Luke's Hospital - their condition is stable.

"The three most seriously injured patients are in the intensive care unit of St. Panteleimon's Hospital. Their condition is serious. The day before, they underwent complex operations due to mine-blast injuries," the report says.

Another 7 people, as indicated, are being treated in specialized departments.

At the same time, 11 victims received assistance and were referred for outpatient treatment, the city council noted.

Recall

On the night of February 22, explosions occurred in the area of the Magnus shopping center. As a result of the detonation of improvised explosive devices, 23-year-old police officer Viktoria Shpylka died. Another 25 people were injured.

Lviv today bids farewell to police officer Viktoria Shpylka, who died as a result of the terrorist attack.