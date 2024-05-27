12 people were injured during turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight

Twelve people were injured after a Qatar Airways plane from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence on Sunday. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The flight, which landed in Dublin shortly before 13:00 local time, was met by emergency services, including airport police and fire and rescue.

According to a statement from Dublin Airport, six passengers and six crew members were injured in the incident, eight of whom were taken to hospital after examination. Qatar Airways flight QR017 experienced turbulence while flying over Turkey, the statement said.

Dublin Airport said it was providing assistance to passengers and staff and that it had not affected operations. The plane's return flight to Doha, flight QR018, is scheduled as expected, although its departure will be delayed, the airport said.

In a statement to CNN, Qatar Airways said that the plane landed safely in Dublin, but “a small number of passengers and crew suffered minor injuries during the flight and are currently receiving medical attention.