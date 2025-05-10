$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 1086 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 7590 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 18193 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 34467 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 59635 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 48786 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65152 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71378 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63087 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65714 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

12 models of vehicles have been approved for operation, more than 60% of Ukrainian production - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 50 models of vehicles have been codified and approved for operation in the Defense Forces. Most of them are of Ukrainian production, including tractors, trucks and chassis.

12 models of vehicles have been approved for operation, more than 60% of Ukrainian production - Ministry of Defense

In April 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for operation in the Defense Forces 12 models of automotive equipment for various purposes. More than 60 percent of them are of Ukrainian production. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

In total, since the beginning of 2025, more than 50 models of automotive equipment have been codified and approved for operation for the needs of the Defense Forces. According to Deputy Minister of Defense Valerii Churkin, we are talking about wheeled evacuation tractors-transporters, semi-trailer tractors, vehicles for transporting oversized cargo, as well as modern all-terrain chassis for a wide range of applications, truck cranes, buses, light pickups, etc.

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named 08.05.25, 11:51 • 43702 views

The mobility of the army, the operational performance of logistics tasks depends on the available fleet of vehicles. Domestic manufacturers have already mastered the production of certain models of automotive equipment. The army needs more modern automotive equipment with wide functionality

– said Churkin.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense officially codified and approved for operation three modifications of 12-gauge smoothbore pump-action shotguns. They are designed to perform a wide range of tactical tasks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarEconomyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
