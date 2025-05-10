12 models of vehicles have been approved for operation, more than 60% of Ukrainian production - Ministry of Defense

In April 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for operation in the Defense Forces 12 models of automotive equipment for various purposes. More than 60 percent of them are of Ukrainian production. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

In total, since the beginning of 2025, more than 50 models of automotive equipment have been codified and approved for operation for the needs of the Defense Forces. According to Deputy Minister of Defense Valerii Churkin, we are talking about wheeled evacuation tractors-transporters, semi-trailer tractors, vehicles for transporting oversized cargo, as well as modern all-terrain chassis for a wide range of applications, truck cranes, buses, light pickups, etc.

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

The mobility of the army, the operational performance of logistics tasks depends on the available fleet of vehicles. Domestic manufacturers have already mastered the production of certain models of automotive equipment. The army needs more modern automotive equipment with wide functionality – said Churkin.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense officially codified and approved for operation three modifications of 12-gauge smoothbore pump-action shotguns. They are designed to perform a wide range of tactical tasks.