12 members of a drug syndicate controlled from Russia arrested without bail: details

The court arrested 12 members of a drug syndicate, which was controlled by a curator from Russia, without the right to bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, the perpetrators manufactured and packaged psychotropic substances in professionally equipped laboratories that were disguised as warehouse premises.

Law enforcement officers neutralized two drug laboratories and three warehouses with precursors, seized 44 units of explosives, 30 kg of salts, and more than five thousand liters of precursors.

All 12 detainees were notified of suspicion of illegal production, storage, and sale of psychotropic substances committed by an organized group (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 2 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 307, Part 3 of Article 311, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 317 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

All 12 defendants were arrested without the right to bail. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

