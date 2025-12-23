12-hectare plantations: illegal tobacco business busted in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Illegal tobacco production on an industrial scale was uncovered in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The activities of an organized group that established a full cycle of illegal tobacco production - from growing and fermenting raw materials to drying, grinding and selling finished products - have been stopped," the prosecutor's office reported.

The investigation established that "the participants of the scheme cultivated more than 12 hectares of illegal plantations." Weekly production volumes reached up to 500 kg of tobacco. It was "sold without licenses and permits by mail to various regions of Ukraine."

"During the searches, more than 8 tons of tobacco raw materials and finished tobacco, special equipment, vehicles, mobile phones and shadow accounting were seized," the prosecutor's office noted.

According to the BEB, the total value of the seized property is over UAH 3.5 million.

