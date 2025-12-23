12-hectare plantations: illegal tobacco business busted in Ivano-Frankivsk region

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 10962 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 11086 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 14566 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11134 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 14014 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20630 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36701 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52368 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81390 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44813 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.5m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 7864 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 32897 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 17579 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 11443 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 6914 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 10959 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 14563 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81388 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 60880 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 89259 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 6936 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 11464 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21851 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24196 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46677 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

12-hectare plantations: illegal tobacco business busted in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In Prykarpattia, an organized group that illegally produced tobacco, cultivating over 12 hectares of plantations, has been shut down. Weekly production volumes reached up to 500 kg, and during searches, over 8 tons of raw materials and finished tobacco were seized.

12-hectare plantations: illegal tobacco business busted in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Illegal tobacco production on an industrial scale was uncovered in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The activities of an organized group that established a full cycle of illegal tobacco production - from growing and fermenting raw materials to drying, grinding and selling finished products - have been stopped," the prosecutor's office reported.

The investigation established that "the participants of the scheme cultivated more than 12 hectares of illegal plantations." Weekly production volumes reached up to 500 kg of tobacco. It was "sold without licenses and permits by mail to various regions of Ukraine."

"During the searches, more than 8 tons of tobacco raw materials and finished tobacco, special equipment, vehicles, mobile phones and shadow accounting were seized," the prosecutor's office noted.

According to the BEB, the total value of the seized property is over UAH 3.5 million.

Cultivated, processed, sold: underground tobacco production worth over UAH 25 million liquidated in three regions09.12.25, 12:50 • 3104 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Ukraine