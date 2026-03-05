118 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 118 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile strikes using three missiles, 85 air strikes, and dropped 238 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9054 kamikaze drones and carried out 3407 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, Pysantsi, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Svitla Dolyna.

At the same time, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three command posts, eight areas of concentration of personnel, and three artillery systems.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 124 shellings over the past day, 4 of which were with the use of MLRS. They also launched four air strikes using 11 guided aerial bombs. Two combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of the settlement of Grafske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and towards Chervonyi Lyman.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrnyi.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers attacked twice - in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 900 personnel. The enemy also lost four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 1950 unmanned aerial vehicles, 210 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 5, Russians launched 155 attack UAVs of various types at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 136 drones, and 18 UAVs were hit.