118 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

March 4, 08:04 PM • 15075 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 41596 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 51440 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 58195 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 36443 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 35093 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 59051 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81723 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69036 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 70048 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Electricity outage schedules
Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restorationMarch 4, 09:35 PM • 11484 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 12014 views
US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in IranVideoMarch 4, 09:59 PM • 9672 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 11889 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 20198 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 33608 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 51440 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 58195 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 46695 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 45896 views
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Carney
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 18659 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 34859 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 39322 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 46533 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 50296 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Heating

118 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Over the past day, 118 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 85 air strikes, and used 9,054 kamikaze drones.

118 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 118 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile strikes using three missiles, 85 air strikes, and dropped 238 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9054 kamikaze drones and carried out 3407 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, Pysantsi, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, Svitla Dolyna.

At the same time, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three command posts, eight areas of concentration of personnel, and three artillery systems.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 124 shellings over the past day, 4 of which were with the use of MLRS. They also launched four air strikes using 11 guided aerial bombs. Two combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of the settlement of Grafske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and towards Chervonyi Lyman.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrnyi.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers attacked twice - in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 900 personnel. The enemy also lost four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 1950 unmanned aerial vehicles, 210 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 5, Russians launched 155 attack UAVs of various types at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 136 drones, and 18 UAVs were hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

