1100 participants, almost UAH 900,000 in donations: the MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon was held in Ternopil to support the 44th Brigade

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 45224 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 126645 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 89506 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 85637 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 156857 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 55642 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 48879 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154898 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100187 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47198 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 40061 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 29714 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 33092 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 17402 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 10041 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 156858 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154898 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 171568 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 158001 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242242 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Actual places

Kyiv

Ukraine

United States

Odesa

Israel

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 5396 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 9660 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 37458 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 50518 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 83214 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Starlink

1100 participants, almost UAH 900,000 in donations: the MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon was held in Ternopil to support the 44th Brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

The MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon was held in Ternopil to support the 44th Brigade.

1100 participants, almost UAH 900,000 in donations: the MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon was held in Ternopil to support the 44th Brigade

On June 7, in the center of Ternopil, 1112 participants from all over Ukraine started the MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon. Participants overcame distances of 21, 10, 5, 2 km, an inclusive race "People of Titans" and children's races of 500 and 100 meters were held. The event was organized by MHP company, MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and sports partner NewRun with the assistance of the Ternopil City Council.

The race in Ternopil continued the national series MHP Run4Victory, which is held under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives". All funds raised this time are directed to support the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.

From registration fees and donations, the organizers collected 889,366 hryvnias, which will be used to purchase drones for the Ternopil brigade.

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the "MHP-Hromadi" CF:  

The MHP Run4Victory series of races is more than just sport. We run for those who fight and honor the memory of those who gave their lives for the country. Each start is a manifestation of our unity, common goal and support for defenders. After all, in every city where the race takes place, we direct all registration fees and donations to the purchase of necessary equipment for the local military brigade. We support each other, are inspired by examples of resilience and move forward together. Because it is cohesion, awareness and mutual support that makes us stronger.

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadi CF
Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadi CF

Both amateurs and professional athletes, veterans, military, and participants of rehabilitation programs came to the distance. In particular, Yana Stepanenko, ambassador of the UNBROKEN Ukraine center, ran with Yana 12 patients of the Unbroke center, who overcame the distance "People of Titans"; veteran and participant of the "Invictus Games-2025" from Ternopil Oleksiy Gorb, servicemen of the 44th Brigade Andriy Cherevaty and Anatoliy Luzhansky.

Volodymyr "Buddha" Rudkovsky, veteran, ambassador and mentor of the Unbroken rehabilitation center:

Events such as the MHP Run4Victory series of races are very important for us, for veterans who are undergoing rehabilitation after serious injuries. It's not just about sports. It is about socialization, about returning to peaceful life, about the opportunity to feel part of society again. Here they see us, greet us, take pictures, thank us – and this gives us strength. I thank socially responsible business for such events and the opportunity to join them.

Volodymyr
Volodymyr "Buddha" Rudkovsky, veteran, ambassador and mentor of the Unbroken rehabilitation center

The 5-year-old ambassador of the initiative, Dmytro Danevych, also took part in the Ternopil race. The boy constantly joins the MHP Run4Victory series, dedicating his races to his grandfather, Colonel Vyacheslav Vorony, who died in 2022 during the evacuation of the wounded from "Azovstal".

Oksana Suchenko, Director of NewRun:  

MHP Run4Victory Ternopil Half Marathon is an event that unites completely different people: experienced runners and those who are starting for the first time, veterans and schoolchildren, families with children and people with disabilities. And this is its greatest strength. Here, every step matters. Here you don't just run  you help, inspire, create change. The atmosphere of Ternopil is charging: people support each other, even if they see each other for the first time. And when you cross the finish line  you realize that you have done something more than just overcome the distance. This is an event where the path is more important than the result. And it is open to everyone.

During the event, a charity auction was held with unique lots from the 44th Brigade: a brigade flag, a tube from an artillery charge, a commemorative plaque. Also, everyone joined the win-win lottery for 1000 lots, donating to support the brigade.

Information partners of the race are the online publication Gazeta.ua, the first sports radio Champion and the online publication 20 minutes – news of Ternopil.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ternopil
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9