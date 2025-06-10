1100 participants, almost UAH 900,000 in donations: the MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon was held in Ternopil to support the 44th Brigade

On June 7, in the center of Ternopil, 1112 participants from all over Ukraine started the MHP Run4Victory charity half marathon. Participants overcame distances of 21, 10, 5, 2 km, an inclusive race "People of Titans" and children's races of 500 and 100 meters were held. The event was organized by MHP company, MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and sports partner NewRun with the assistance of the Ternopil City Council.

The race in Ternopil continued the national series MHP Run4Victory, which is held under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives". All funds raised this time are directed to support the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.

From registration fees and donations, the organizers collected 889,366 hryvnias, which will be used to purchase drones for the Ternopil brigade.

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the "MHP-Hromadi" CF:

The MHP Run4Victory series of races is more than just sport. We run for those who fight and honor the memory of those who gave their lives for the country. Each start is a manifestation of our unity, common goal and support for defenders. After all, in every city where the race takes place, we direct all registration fees and donations to the purchase of necessary equipment for the local military brigade. We support each other, are inspired by examples of resilience and move forward together. Because it is cohesion, awareness and mutual support that makes us stronger.

Both amateurs and professional athletes, veterans, military, and participants of rehabilitation programs came to the distance. In particular, Yana Stepanenko, ambassador of the UNBROKEN Ukraine center, ran with Yana 12 patients of the Unbroke center, who overcame the distance "People of Titans"; veteran and participant of the "Invictus Games-2025" from Ternopil Oleksiy Gorb, servicemen of the 44th Brigade Andriy Cherevaty and Anatoliy Luzhansky.

Volodymyr "Buddha" Rudkovsky, veteran, ambassador and mentor of the Unbroken rehabilitation center:

Events such as the MHP Run4Victory series of races are very important for us, for veterans who are undergoing rehabilitation after serious injuries. It's not just about sports. It is about socialization, about returning to peaceful life, about the opportunity to feel part of society again. Here they see us, greet us, take pictures, thank us – and this gives us strength. I thank socially responsible business for such events and the opportunity to join them.

The 5-year-old ambassador of the initiative, Dmytro Danevych, also took part in the Ternopil race. The boy constantly joins the MHP Run4Victory series, dedicating his races to his grandfather, Colonel Vyacheslav Vorony, who died in 2022 during the evacuation of the wounded from "Azovstal".

Oksana Suchenko, Director of NewRun:

MHP Run4Victory Ternopil Half Marathon is an event that unites completely different people: experienced runners and those who are starting for the first time, veterans and schoolchildren, families with children and people with disabilities. And this is its greatest strength. Here, every step matters. Here you don't just run – you help, inspire, create change. The atmosphere of Ternopil is charging: people support each other, even if they see each other for the first time. And when you cross the finish line – you realize that you have done something more than just overcome the distance. This is an event where the path is more important than the result. And it is open to everyone.

During the event, a charity auction was held with unique lots from the 44th Brigade: a brigade flag, a tube from an artillery charge, a commemorative plaque. Also, everyone joined the win-win lottery for 1000 lots, donating to support the brigade.

