11 "underground schools" will be built in the Sumy region: project details

Four "underground schools" are planned to be built in Sumy, and their number in the region will reach eleven. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that during a working trip to Sumy region, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited an educational institution in the regional center, where an underground shelter is being built.

The protective structure will accommodate 500 people and will allow children to study in person and in safety. About UAH 117 million was allocated from the state and local budgets for the implementation of this project. The construction should be completed by the beginning of the next school year - said Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, a total of four "underground schools" are planned to be built in Sumy, and their number in the region will reach eleven.

Denys Shmyhal discussed with the Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn possible mechanisms to simplify the implementation of such projects for small educational institutions.

"The safety of the educational process is our key focus in the field of education. We are consistently working to ensure that as many children as possible can go to school and study in safe and comfortable conditions," the Head of Government emphasized.

Let us remind you

Ukraine is building underground schools with everything necessary for learning during the war. These will be full-fledged schools with shelters, classrooms and dining areas.

First underground school opened in Kharkiv - mayor