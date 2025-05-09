11 "underground schools" will be built in the Sumy region: project details

$41.440.02
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9
03:30 AM • 7186 views

May 8, 08:34 PM • 19388 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 48368 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 86278 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 140305 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 108356 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 109166 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169779 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108948 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131621 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Popular news

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

May 8, 07:20 PM • 4718 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 by a roundabout route

May 8, 07:34 PM • 5752 views

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

May 8, 09:57 PM • 8432 views

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 8612 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 8840 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 98428 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 118124 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169779 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131621 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 213718 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 127987 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 141674 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 77698 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 106824 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 154988 views
11 "underground schools" will be built in the Sumy region: project details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Four "underground schools" will be built in Sumy, and there will be eleven in the region. One of them will accommodate 500 people, the cost of the project is UAH 117 million.

11 "underground schools" will be built in the Sumy region: project details

Four "underground schools" are planned to be built in Sumy, and their number in the region will reach eleven. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that during a working trip to Sumy region, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited an educational institution in the regional center, where an underground shelter is being built.

The protective structure will accommodate 500 people and will allow children to study in person and in safety. About UAH 117 million was allocated from the state and local budgets for the implementation of this project. The construction should be completed by the beginning of the next school year

- said Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, a total of four "underground schools" are planned to be built in Sumy, and their number in the region will reach eleven.

Denys Shmyhal discussed with the Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn possible mechanisms to simplify the implementation of such projects for small educational institutions.

"The safety of the educational process is our key focus in the field of education. We are consistently working to ensure that as many children as possible can go to school and study in safe and comfortable conditions," the Head of Government emphasized.

Let us remind you

Ukraine is building underground schools with everything necessary for learning during the war. These will be full-fledged schools with shelters, classrooms and dining areas.

First underground school opened in Kharkiv - mayor11.05.24, 16:41 • 30472 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEducation
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Sums
