100-year-old UPA liaison Angelina Palamar from Prykarpattia passes away

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121835 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120839 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122445 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107241 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149972 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104086 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113691 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134020 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103639 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110415 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108080 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121825 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151686 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149961 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179543 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169030 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108080 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134020 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128590 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146282 views
100-year-old UPA liaison Angelina Palamar from Prykarpattia passes away

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26851 views

At the age of 101, Angelina Palamar (née Orysia), who had been a liaison for the UPA since she was 15, died. In the summer of 2023, she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Angelina Palamar (nicknamed "Orysia"), who was a liaison of the UPA, died at the age of 101, MP Oksana Savchuk reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Angelina Palamar, a liaison of the UPA, a patriot of Ukraine, a guardian of family values, has passed away," Savchuk wrote.

"At the age of 15, having sworn allegiance to Ukraine, Ms. Angelina, under the pseudonym 'Orysia', served as a liaison of the UPA, risking her life for the freedom of her native land. Her example of courage, love for Ukraine and self-sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. In the summer, we congratulated Ms. Angelina on her 100th birthday. She lived her entire life with dignity," said the MP.

Ashes of one of the last UPA commanders buried in Lviv13.07.24, 12:54 • 19843 views

Addendum

Angelina Palamar was born on August 16, 1924, in the Carpathian village of Sheshory in the Kosiv district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a young girl, she joined the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and was an underground liaison. For her loyalty to Ukraine, she went through the millstones of Bolshevik torture chambers and served her sentence in cold Siberia for fourteen long years, the Kosiv RVA reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

