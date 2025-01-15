100-year-old UPA liaison Angelina Palamar from Prykarpattia passes away

Angelina Palamar (nicknamed "Orysia"), who was a liaison of the UPA, died at the age of 101, MP Oksana Savchuk reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Angelina Palamar, a liaison of the UPA, a patriot of Ukraine, a guardian of family values, has passed away," Savchuk wrote.

"At the age of 15, having sworn allegiance to Ukraine, Ms. Angelina, under the pseudonym 'Orysia', served as a liaison of the UPA, risking her life for the freedom of her native land. Her example of courage, love for Ukraine and self-sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. In the summer, we congratulated Ms. Angelina on her 100th birthday. She lived her entire life with dignity," said the MP.

Addendum

Angelina Palamar was born on August 16, 1924, in the Carpathian village of Sheshory in the Kosiv district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a young girl, she joined the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and was an underground liaison. For her loyalty to Ukraine, she went through the millstones of Bolshevik torture chambers and served her sentence in cold Siberia for fourteen long years, the Kosiv RVA reported.