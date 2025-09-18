100 veteran businesses to receive grants of up to UAH 1.6 million: winners of the “Varto ROBYty SVOYE 2.0” competition announced

$41.190.02
12:49 PM • 3224 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 10208 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18277 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 13323 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 13378 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 22485 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14415 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42847 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42948 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33070 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 10529 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19477 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17723 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 8646 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 9138 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 9508 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18287 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17918 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 22489 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42851 views
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19630 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22705 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23112 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21764 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51134 views
100 veteran businesses to receive grants of up to UAH 1.6 million: winners of the “Varto ROBYty SVOYE 2.0” competition announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

100 veteran businesses from 20 regions of Ukraine and the capital have become winners of the "Varto ROBYty SVOYE 2.0" competition. They will receive financial support ranging from 600,000 to 1.6 million hryvnias for the implementation of their business ideas.

100 veteran businesses to receive grants of up to UAH 1.6 million: winners of the “Varto ROBYty SVOYE 2.0” competition announced

100 veteran business projects have become winners of the "Varto ROBYty SVOYE 2.0" competition, which the Ukrainian Veteran Fund of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs implemented in partnership with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" and the agricultural company Kernel, UNN reports.

Financial support for the implementation of business ideas will be received by 100 veteran businesses from 20 regions of Ukraine and the capital. The grant amounts range from 600 thousand to 1.6 million hryvnias, depending on the project budget. The largest number of winners are registered in Poltava and Vinnytsia regions — 21 and 15, respectively.

Thanks to participation in the competition, veterans and their families, as well as the families of fallen Defenders, will be able to start or scale their own businesses, create new jobs, and contribute to economic development in their communities.

Every veteran business is a path to self-recovery, to finding oneself in the civilian world. We at the Ukrainian Veteran Fund sincerely support everyone who embarks on this path, because we know that for veterans, entrepreneurship is not only about income, but also about a sense of their own strength and the ability to create change.

- said Karina Doroshenko, director of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund.

The competition partners are the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and Kernel, which systematically support defenders returning to civilian life.

The MHP-Hromadi Foundation has been supporting small entrepreneurs in communities through grant competitions for ten years. During this time, we have managed to create and scale more than 500 businesses, including veteran ones. Thanks to the "MHP Together" program, we are building infrastructure for veterans in communities and helping them master new professions and discover new opportunities.

- emphasized Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

The projects range from agricultural production to service provision. The competition winners represent various fields: agricultural production, wood and metal processing, food processing and production, as well as the provision of household and service services. Among the supported initiatives, in particular, are the arrangement of greenhouses, the purchase of equipment for farms, the launch of craft food production, the modernization of metalworking industries, the creation of a service for installing and maintaining intercoms, and much more.

In total, 259 applications were submitted for the competition, which indicates the importance of programs supporting veteran entrepreneurship and the desire of veterans to implement their own business ideas after service.

Since its inception, the Ukrainian Veteran Fund has already implemented 14 competitions to support business projects of veterans, their families, and the families of the fallen, as well as initiatives for veterans from public organizations. In total, 508 projects worth almost 629 million hryvnias have been supported within the "Varto" programs.

The list of winners of the "Varto ROBYty SVOYE 2.0" competition is available on the website of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund at the link:

https://veteranfund.com.ua/contests/varto-robyty-svoye-2-0/

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Vinnytsia Oblast
Poltava Oblast
charity
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine